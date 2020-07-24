Maria Bello Will Be Leaving 'NCIS' Next Season
Friday, 24 July 2020 (
1 hour ago) Maria Bello is leaving NCIS during the upcoming season. The 53-year-old actress has starred as psychologist Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane since season 15, and will be making her exit in the upcoming episodes of the hit drama. Deadline reports that Maria will appear in only eight episodes of the 18th season, and will wrap up her [...]
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Roswell New Mexico S02E13 Mr. Jones - Season Finale
Roswell, New Mexico 2x13 "Mr. Jones" Season 2 Episode 13 Promo trailer (Season Finale) - SEASON FINALE - Having realized that a deadly threat has infiltrated CrashCon, the busiest event of the year,..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:22 Published on June 9, 2020
NBA to Reportedly Restart Season With 22-Team Format
NBA to Reportedly Restart
Season With 22-Team Format Sources tell ESPN that 13 teams will
come from the Western Conference and
the rest will represent the East. Shams Charania, reporter for The..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:41 Published on June 3, 2020
Warm Oceans, Calm Breezes Add Up To An Early Hurricane Season
The Atlantic hurricane officially began on Monday, and the very next day, Tropical Storm Cristobal spun up in the Gulf of Mexico.
Forecasts called for this to be a busy season, and according to..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published on June 2, 2020
Tweets about this