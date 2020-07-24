Maria Bello Will Be Leaving 'NCIS' Next Season

joanne 🇨🇦 RT @dangergirl101: Why is Maria Bello leaving NCIS? Will she appear in season 18? Subscribe to our YouTube for more #NCIS videos! https://t… 50 minutes ago Philiana Ng #NCIS' Maria Bello will exit the series after 8 episodes in the upcoming 18th season. Details on her impending depa… https://t.co/3XgVBV9JV6 59 minutes ago joanne 🇨🇦 RT @dangergirl101: Maria Bello leaving NCIS, will still appear in season 18 #NCIS https://t.co/sWfdXzHeTU 1 hour ago JustJared.com One cast member is leaving #NCIS after the upcoming season of the hit show https://t.co/8Dr5chejod 1 hour ago Jessica Carter Why is Maria Bello leaving NCIS? Will she appear in season 18? Subscribe to our YouTube for more #NCIS videos! https://t.co/kXp6pEw8BS 2 hours ago Hemohctane @smackalalala There’s a TVLine article saying Maria Bello will be leaving the show. 2 hours ago Jessica Carter Maria Bello leaving NCIS, will still appear in season 18 #NCIS https://t.co/sWfdXzHeTU 2 hours ago