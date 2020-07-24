Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maria Bello Will Be Leaving 'NCIS' Next Season

Just Jared Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Maria Bello is leaving NCIS during the upcoming season. The 53-year-old actress has starred as psychologist Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane since season 15, and will be making her exit in the upcoming episodes of the hit drama. Deadline reports that Maria will appear in only eight episodes of the 18th season, and will wrap up her [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Roswell New Mexico S02E13 Mr. Jones - Season Finale [Video]

Roswell New Mexico S02E13 Mr. Jones - Season Finale

Roswell, New Mexico 2x13 "Mr. Jones" Season 2 Episode 13 Promo trailer (Season Finale) - SEASON FINALE - Having realized that a deadly threat has infiltrated CrashCon, the busiest event of the year,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:22Published
NBA to Reportedly Restart Season With 22-Team Format [Video]

NBA to Reportedly Restart Season With 22-Team Format

NBA to Reportedly Restart Season With 22-Team Format Sources tell ESPN that 13 teams will come from the Western Conference and the rest will represent the East. Shams Charania, reporter for The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:41Published
Warm Oceans, Calm Breezes Add Up To An Early Hurricane Season [Video]

Warm Oceans, Calm Breezes Add Up To An Early Hurricane Season

The Atlantic hurricane officially began on Monday, and the very next day, Tropical Storm Cristobal spun up in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasts called for this to be a busy season, and according to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Tweets about this

JoanneVerbeek

joanne 🇨🇦 RT @dangergirl101: Why is Maria Bello leaving NCIS? Will she appear in season 18? Subscribe to our YouTube for more #NCIS videos! https://t… 50 minutes ago

insidethetube

Philiana Ng #NCIS' Maria Bello will exit the series after 8 episodes in the upcoming 18th season. Details on her impending depa… https://t.co/3XgVBV9JV6 59 minutes ago

JoanneVerbeek

joanne 🇨🇦 RT @dangergirl101: Maria Bello leaving NCIS, will still appear in season 18 #NCIS https://t.co/sWfdXzHeTU 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com One cast member is leaving #NCIS after the upcoming season of the hit show https://t.co/8Dr5chejod 1 hour ago

dangergirl101

Jessica Carter Why is Maria Bello leaving NCIS? Will she appear in season 18? Subscribe to our YouTube for more #NCIS videos! https://t.co/kXp6pEw8BS 2 hours ago

hemohctane

Hemohctane @smackalalala There’s a TVLine article saying Maria Bello will be leaving the show. 2 hours ago

dangergirl101

Jessica Carter Maria Bello leaving NCIS, will still appear in season 18 #NCIS https://t.co/sWfdXzHeTU 2 hours ago