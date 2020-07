Tyler Richmond 🆗 Text NOTRESPONSIBLE to 88022 RT @Mediaite: Tucker Carlson Accuses Matt Drudge of Turning Against Trump, Claims He Is 'Now Firmly a Man of the Progressive Left' https://… 43 seconds ago

Hotpage News Tucker Carlson States The Obvious - Matt Drudge Has Turned Against Trump - #Biden #Trump #GOP #Republican #Democrat… https://t.co/cAj8Hrw95E 7 minutes ago

🌺Lotus Flowah🌺 🖐🏼COVID aint gone, mask up 😷 ⁦Oh the irony of @TuckerCarlson⁩ calling out propaganda outlets posing as a news companies. I’ve no idea how he sle… https://t.co/osZ91aUWkR 7 minutes ago

Willow 🍞+🎪 RT @Imfrommichigan: So Tucker Carlson is using Matt Drudge, accusing him of being a leftist, to attack Jared Kushner.Republicans better jum… 16 minutes ago

Reed F. Richardson When you're fully invested in a political movement that has grafted itself onto a personality cult, anyone you even… https://t.co/BtuCP2h4RS 17 minutes ago

susanelizabeth So Tucker Carlson is using Matt Drudge, accusing him of being a leftist, to attack Jared Kushner.Republicans better… https://t.co/vpjogPGdOe 18 minutes ago

Mediaite Tucker Carlson Accuses Matt Drudge of Turning Against Trump, Claims He Is 'Now Firmly a Man of the Progressive Left' https://t.co/IL36O2FzS9 39 minutes ago