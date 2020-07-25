Meek Mill Tells NBA Commissioner Adam Silver How To Immediately Improve Restart Games
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () Philadelphia rapper and diehard 76ers fans Meek Mill knows how to turn up. In light of the fan-less NBA restart season, he’s taken to social media with a tip for league commissioner Adam Silver. Meek Mill’s NBA Restart Pitch On Friday, Meek went on Twitter to let the NBA head know some mid-game music could […]
The post Meek Mill Tells NBA Commissioner Adam Silver How To Immediately Improve Restart Games appeared first on .
When asked whether the NBA would allow players to kneel, commissioner Adam Silver said quote, "We've had a rule on our books that goes back to the early 80s, that precedes even David Stern's tenure as..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:44Published