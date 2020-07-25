Global  
 

Noah Flynn's Instagram in 'The Kissing Booth 2' Is Actually a Blank Account & Fans Keep Following It!

The new movie The Kissing Booth 2 shows the Instagram pages of some of the characters and it had us thinking, are those real pages?! Well, we looked up the usernames that are shown in the film and sadly, the pages are actually blank. Fans are still pressing the follow button on those pages though! [...]
