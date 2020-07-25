Noah Flynn's Instagram in 'The Kissing Booth 2' Is Actually a Blank Account & Fans Keep Following It!
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () The new movie The Kissing Booth 2 shows the Instagram pages of some of the characters and it had us thinking, are those real pages?! Well, we looked up the usernames that are shown in the film and sadly, the pages are actually blank. Fans are still pressing the follow button on those pages though! [...]
New Zealand's biggest news outlet is quitting Facebook. Stuff, the publisher of Stuff.co.nz, has announced it is quitting the social media platform in a trial "inspired by principle". The announcement..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:59Published