Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pawan Kalyan's fans attack RGV's office

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Pawan Kalyan's fans attack RGV's officeFilmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has irked fans of Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan with his new film that reportedly parodies the actor. The fans attacked Varmas office in the city to express their ire. The group of fans smashed window panes of Varma's office by pelting stones, reports indiatoday.in. The anger of the fans is owing to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Fans and players celebrate West Brom's promotion to the Premier League

Fans and players celebrate West Brom's promotion to the Premier League 00:43

 West Brom fans celebrate promotion back to the Premier League. Fans gathered outside The Hawthorns, before they were allowed onto a section of the car park. Players emerged into the other part of the car park to celebrate, before returning into the stadium when fans broke through the barrier.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rangers fan returned to office to find it had been 'redecorated' [Video]

Rangers fan returned to office to find it had been 'redecorated'

A Rangers fan who took a public holiday off returned to his office to find it had been 'redecorated' in Celtic colours - in a 12-hour practical joke.Workers at home improvement firm More Living Ltd in..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Top 20 Must-Have Products for RuPauls Drag Race Fans [Video]

Top 20 Must-Have Products for RuPauls Drag Race Fans

These are the must-have products for "RuPaul's Drag Race" fans. For this list, we’ll be looking at the best Drag Race-themed products that fans of the reality competition show should love to buy.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:42Published
One Direction : leur cadeau aux fans pour les 10 ans du groupe ! [Video]

One Direction : leur cadeau aux fans pour les 10 ans du groupe !

One Direction : leur cadeau aux fans pour les 10 ans du groupe ! Les Directioners peuvent se réjouir: malgré plusieurs années de silence, au cours desquelles les garçons du plus gros boys band au..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Pawan Kalyan fans attack Ram Gopal Varma’s office

 Pawan Kalyan fans attack Ram Gopal Varma's office. The Rangeela filmmaker files a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police station
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this