Simone Biles' Ex Stacey Ervin Jr. Shades Her With Comment About 'Better' New GF Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

This arrives after the 23-year-old gold medalist sparks rumors that she's in a new relationship by sharing a picture of herself piggybacking her rumored boyfriend NFL star Jonathan Owens. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this