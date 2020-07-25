Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Kissing Booth 2's Joey King and Jacob Elordi Share Advice for Long-Distance Relationships

E! Online Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Joey King and Jacob Elordi shared the tips and tricks to keeping the magic alive when in a long-distance relationship. In The Kissing Booth 2, the actors play Elle and Noah, who (spoiler...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: VOGUE - Published
News video: Joey King’s Guide to a Perfect Summer Glow—And the $7 Facial Spray That Fakes a Spa Trip

Joey King’s Guide to a Perfect Summer Glow—And the $7 Facial Spray That Fakes a Spa Trip 13:21

 In her Beauty Secrets video, the Kissing Booth 2 star shares how to appreciate SPF while still mastering bronzer.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Cast of The Kissing Booth 2 Take a Friendship Test [Video]

The Cast of The Kissing Booth 2 Take a Friendship Test

The cast of The Kissing Booth 2 take the ultimate friendship test. Whether they'e giving each other heartwarming compliments and sharing their first impressions of each other, this cast proves you can..

Credit: GLAMOUR     Duration: 12:56Published
Joey King, Joel Courtney On Reuniting For 'The Kissing Booth 2' [Video]

Joey King, Joel Courtney On Reuniting For 'The Kissing Booth 2'

Get ready to embrace summer with the release of Netflix's "The Kissing Booth 2" on July 24. While chatting with ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman, co-stars and real-life BFFs Joey King and Joel..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:44Published
'The Kissing Booth 2' Cast Shares Their First Kisses, Acting Roles & More [Video]

'The Kissing Booth 2' Cast Shares Their First Kisses, Acting Roles & More

Joey King, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Meganne Young of 'The Kissing Booth 2' tell Teen Vogue their “first” everything! From first red carpet jitters to their..

Credit: TEEN VOGUE     Duration: 11:40Published

Related news from verified sources

The Kissing Booth 2's Joey King Talks Noah vs. Marco - Plus, She Wants Your Vote!

 Joey King is opening up about her new movie The Kissing Booth 2 and the love triangle between her character Elle Evans and hunky guys Noah and Marco. At the...
Just Jared

Jacob Elordi Reacts to Cliffhanger Ending in 'Kissing Booth 2' (Spoilers)

 Jacob Elordi is sharing his thoughts on the big cliffhanger at the end of his new Netflix movie The Kissing Booth 2, which is streaming now. The 23-year-old...
Just Jared


Tweets about this