The Kissing Booth 2's Joey King and Jacob Elordi Share Advice for Long-Distance Relationships
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () Joey King and Jacob Elordi shared the tips and tricks to keeping the magic alive when in a long-distance relationship. In The Kissing Booth 2, the actors play Elle and Noah, who (spoiler...
The cast of The Kissing Booth 2 take the ultimate friendship test. Whether they'e giving each other heartwarming compliments and sharing their first impressions of each other, this cast proves you can..
Get ready to embrace summer with the release of Netflix's "The Kissing Booth 2" on July 24. While chatting with ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman, co-stars and real-life BFFs Joey King and Joel..