LeBron James Pushes To Help Ex-Felons In Florida Win A Major Battle In Wake Of George Floyd’s Death Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

NBA superstar LeBron James continues to do the unthinkable and lead the way for positive change. King James’ More Than A Vote group is determined to help fight to register Florida voters with a felony background by paying courts debts and fees ahead of the upcoming presidential election. LeBron James Helps Ex-Cons According to reports, […]



