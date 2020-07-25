Global  
 

LeBron James Pushes To Help Ex-Felons In Florida Win A Major Battle In Wake Of George Floyd’s Death

SOHH Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
LeBron James Pushes To Help Ex-Felons In Florida Win A Major Battle In Wake Of George Floyd’s DeathNBA superstar LeBron James continues to do the unthinkable and lead the way for positive change. King James’ More Than A Vote group is determined to help fight to register Florida voters with a felony background by paying courts debts and fees ahead of the upcoming presidential election. LeBron James Helps Ex-Cons According to reports, […]

The post LeBron James Pushes To Help Ex-Felons In Florida Win A Major Battle In Wake Of George Floyd’s Death appeared first on .
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: LeBron James Donating $100K To Help Ex-Felons In Florida Pay Their Debts So They Can Vote

LeBron James Donating $100K To Help Ex-Felons In Florida Pay Their Debts So They Can Vote 00:36

 Former Miami Heat superstar LeBron James might have taken his basketball skills to the West Coast, but he continues to have an eye on Florida by committing $100,000 to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition to help ensure felons are able to regain the right to vote.

