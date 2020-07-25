LeBron James Pushes To Help Ex-Felons In Florida Win A Major Battle In Wake Of George Floyd’s Death
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () NBA superstar LeBron James continues to do the unthinkable and lead the way for positive change. King James’ More Than A Vote group is determined to help fight to register Florida voters with a felony background by paying courts debts and fees ahead of the upcoming presidential election. LeBron James Helps Ex-Cons According to reports, […]
The post LeBron James Pushes To Help Ex-Felons In Florida Win A Major Battle In Wake Of George Floyd’s Death appeared first on .
Former Miami Heat superstar LeBron James might have taken his basketball skills to the West Coast, but he continues to have an eye on Florida by committing $100,000 to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition to help ensure felons are able to regain the right to vote.
Lebron James non profit says they will help support voting rights for felons. The group is planning to give $100,000 to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition to help with fees and other fines felons..
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:47Published