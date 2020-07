Mike Walker Conservatives on Twitter Lose It on Chief Justice John Roberts Over Church Coronavirus Case: 'National Disgrace!' https://t.co/NqmwP005vO 3 minutes ago BadAzU Conservatives on Twitter Lose It on Chief Justice John Roberts Over Church Coronavirus Case: 'National Disgrace!'… https://t.co/h8CWILbvbK 11 minutes ago Joshua RT @Mediaite: Conservatives on Twitter Lose It on Chief Justice John Roberts Over Church Coronavirus Case: 'National Disgrace!' https://t.c… 19 minutes ago cardamon RT @Ramon_Pesante: I like how conservatives are labeling common sense as liberal. Keep it up. Conservative Twitter Rips John Roberts Chur… 24 minutes ago Colorful Nerds I like how conservatives are labeling common sense as liberal. Keep it up. Conservative Twitter Rips John Roberts… https://t.co/vcSMa60iFH 25 minutes ago Agent1220 When are they NOT losing it? Conservatives on Twitter Lose It on Chief Justice John Roberts Over Church Coronaviru… https://t.co/flutUBvmss 54 minutes ago Mrs.H. #StayHome #WashYourHands 💙 Do you want to read their complaints? @USSupremeCourt Conservatives on Twitter Lose It on Chief Justice John Robe… https://t.co/Yzy4z7laU1 1 hour ago Mediaite Conservatives on Twitter Lose It on Chief Justice John Roberts Over Church Coronavirus Case: 'National Disgrace!' https://t.co/EjweQKgQvS 1 hour ago