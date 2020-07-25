Look: 50 Cent Cold Shoulders Marvel + Imagines Himself As Superman: “This Is How I Feel Right Now” Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

New York rapper 50 Cent is feeling like the Man of Steel these days. The hip-hop veteran went online heading into the weekend with a look at himself draped as DC Comics superhero icon Superman. Look and comment below! “This is how i feel right now, you don’t have to understand i’m getting the job […]



New York rapper 50 Cent is feeling like the Man of Steel these days. The hip-hop veteran went online heading into the weekend with a look at himself draped as DC Comics superhero icon Superman. Look and comment below! "This is how i feel right now, you don't have to understand i'm getting the job […]

