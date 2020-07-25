Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green Has Died Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A true legend of British blues...



Blues legend and Fleetwood Mac founder *Peter Green *has died.



*The BBC has confirmed* that the guitar passed away in his sleep, at the age of 73.



A true guitar icon, Peter Green first came to prominence as a member of John Mayall's Bluebreakers, an influential finishing school for British R&B musicians.



Forming Fleetwood Mac, he led its initial line up to stardom, essentially taking a blues rock sound into the mainstream.



A flurry of albums and sold out tours followed, with hits such as 'Oh Well', 'Black Magic Woman' and number one smash 'Albatross' peppering the charts.



Success brought a number of pressures, however, and Green's increased LSD use seemed to trigger several mental health issues.



Departing Fleetwood Mac in 1970, he endured schizophrenia and homelessness as the decade progressed, falling away from the music industry.



Becoming something of a mythic figure, Peter Green made a few attempts at returning to the stage, before the emergence of the Splinter Group around the Millennium cemented his return.



Releasing nine albums between 1997 and 2004, this chapter of Peter Green's career was covered expertly in the documentary Man Of The World.



Solicitors acting on behalf of his family said in a statement:



"It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep. A further statement will be provided in the coming days."



Our thoughts are with his family and friends.



