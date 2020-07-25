|
Rob Lowe's Son Hilariously Reacts to What Gwyneth Paltrow Revealed About His Mom
Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Gwyneth Paltrow recently revealed to Rob Lowe that his wife Sheryl Berkoff taught her about oral sex… and now the couple’s son is hilariously reacting to the story! Rob interviewed Gwyneth on his podcast and she talked about meeting Sheryl, a makeup artist on her mom Blythe Danner‘s movies, when she was just 15 or [...]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this