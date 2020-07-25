Global  
 

Rob Lowe's Son Hilariously Reacts to What Gwyneth Paltrow Revealed About His Mom

Just Jared Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Gwyneth Paltrow recently revealed to Rob Lowe that his wife Sheryl Berkoff taught her about oral sex… and now the couple’s son is hilariously reacting to the story! Rob interviewed Gwyneth on his podcast and she talked about meeting Sheryl, a makeup artist on her mom Blythe Danner‘s movies, when she was just 15 or [...]
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Gwyneth Paltrow idolised Rob Lowe's 'cool' wife as a teen: 'She taught me s*x tips'

Gwyneth Paltrow idolised Rob Lowe's 'cool' wife as a teen: 'She taught me s*x tips' 00:44

 Gwyneth Paltrow didn't hold anything back during a chat with her old friend Rob Lowe for his podcast, revealing his wife taught her all about oral s*x.

