'Live!' Hosts Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Pay Tribute to Regis Philbin
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, the current hosts of Live!, are speaking out in a joint statement to pay tribute to former host Regis Philbin. The TV icon passed away on Friday night at the age of 88. Regis launched the show in 1988 with Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly took over for her in [...]
(CNN) Legendary broadcaster Regis Philbin has died, according to a statement shared by his family on Saturday. "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss," the statement said. Philbin was the host of numerous...