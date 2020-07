Sinclair pulls show where Fauci conspiracy theory is aired Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — The Sinclair Broadcast Group said Saturday it is pulling from the air an edition of its “America This Week” program that discusses a conspiracy theory involving Dr. Anthony Fauci and the coronavirus. Sinclair spokesman Michael Padovano said Sinclair hopes to add context and other viewpoints and still air the controversial segment […] 👓 View full article

