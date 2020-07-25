Global  
 

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Kim Kardashian, Asks for Forgiveness

Just Jared Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Kanye West is speaking out with a public apology for his wife Kim Kardashian after he publicly spoke about how they considered aborting their daughter North West. The rapper discussed the very private matter during a speech for his campaign rally last weekend. “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public [...]
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Kim Kardashian-West Opens Up About Kanye West's Mental Health, Bipolar Disorder

Kim Kardashian-West Opens Up About Kanye West's Mental Health, Bipolar Disorder 02:00

 Kim Kardashian-West has come forward to talk about Kanye West's mental health. The TV personality is asking for compassion as her husband struggles with bipolar disorder; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

