Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biz Markie Hospitalized For Weeks + Reps Address Coronavirus Speculation: “He’s Receiving The Best Care”

SOHH Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Biz Markie Hospitalized For Weeks + Reps Address Coronavirus Speculation: “He’s Receiving The Best Care”Rap legend Biz Markie has hip-hop heads seriously concerned. New reports claim the music veteran has been hospitalized for weeks as he battles a serious illness. Biz Markie Hospitalized For Weeks On Saturday, buzz developed about Markie’s well-being. His team revealed he had been receiving medical treatment this summer but did not have the global […]

The post Biz Markie Hospitalized For Weeks + Reps Address Coronavirus Speculation: “He’s Receiving The Best Care” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NHS angel was able to hug her son after THIRTEEN weeks apart [Video]

NHS angel was able to hug her son after THIRTEEN weeks apart

This is the heart-warming moment a self-isolating NHS angel was able to hug her four-year-old son for the first time after being forced apart for THIRTEEN weeks. Nursing assistant Sinead Gill, 31,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
NHS workers reunited with their kids after ten weeks apart [Video]

NHS workers reunited with their kids after ten weeks apart

This is the moment two frontline NHS workers were reunited with their children after spending more than TEN WEEKS apart while they fought coronavirus.Leigh Hudson, 31, works as a trainee nursing..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Great-grandfather makes miracle recovery after battling coronavirus [Video]

Great-grandfather makes miracle recovery after battling coronavirus

A great-grandfather nicknamed 'Uncle Albert' who cheated death SIX times while battling coronavirus left doctors baffled - by making a miracle recovery. Robin Jones, 79, was struck down with the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this