|
Amanda Kloots Talks 'Transition' Of Moving Into New Home She Purchased with Nick Cordero Before His Death
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Amanda Kloots is gearing up for another “transition” after the death of her husband Nick Cordero. The 38-year-old fitness instructor opened up to her Instagram followers that she will soon be moving into the new home she and the late Broadway star purchased before he died from coronavirus complications. “These next couple weeks I will [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this