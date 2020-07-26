Rasika Dugal dubs from home for A Suitable Boy

Sunday, 26 July 2020 () While most of the artistes associated with A Suitable Boy had wrapped up dubbing for the project before lockdowns were imposed in different parts of the world, Rasika Dugal was among the few who had to complete recording her portions at home to meet the film's UK release date, today. "Mira [Nair, director] is in New York, and the...
This is the heart-warming moment a four-year-old boy and his father were reunited with their family after spending seven weeks in hospital for cancer treatment.James Stephenson, 32, had been isolating..