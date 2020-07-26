Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rasika Dugal dubs from home for A Suitable Boy

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
While most of the artistes associated with A Suitable Boy had wrapped up dubbing for the project before lockdowns were imposed in different parts of the world, Rasika Dugal was among the few who had to complete recording her portions at home to meet the film's UK release date, today. "Mira [Nair, director] is in New York, and the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NHS angel was able to hug her son after THIRTEEN weeks apart [Video]

NHS angel was able to hug her son after THIRTEEN weeks apart

This is the heart-warming moment a self-isolating NHS angel was able to hug her four-year-old son for the first time after being forced apart for THIRTEEN weeks. Nursing assistant Sinead Gill, 31,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Father and son reunited with family after seven weeks in hospital [Video]

Father and son reunited with family after seven weeks in hospital

This is the heart-warming moment a four-year-old boy and his father were reunited with their family after spending seven weeks in hospital for cancer treatment.James Stephenson, 32, had been isolating..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this