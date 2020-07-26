From 2005: The iconic Regis Philbin

Sunday, 26 July 2020 () TV legend Regis Philbin died Friday, July 24 at the age of 88. In this “Sunday Morning” profile originally broadcast December 25, 2005, Charles Osgood visited the set of Philbin’s syndicated morning show, "Live with Regis and Kelly," and accompanied him on the piano, as Philbin talked about the hosting jobs, late-night guest appearances and recordings of one of TV’s brightest personalities.
