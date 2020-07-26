Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

From 2005: The iconic Regis Philbin

CBS News Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
TV legend Regis Philbin died Friday, July 24 at the age of 88. In this “Sunday Morning” profile originally broadcast December 25, 2005, Charles Osgood visited the set of Philbin’s syndicated morning show, "Live with Regis and Kelly," and accompanied him on the piano, as Philbin talked about the hosting jobs, late-night guest appearances and recordings of one of TV’s brightest personalities.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88

Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88 01:17

 Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88 A statement released by his family revealed that Philbin died of "natural causes" on Friday. Philbin Family Statement, via 'People' Philbin Family Statement, via 'People' The legendary television host's career spanned over six decades. For 15 years...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Regis Philbin dead at 88 [Video]

Regis Philbin dead at 88

TV star Regis Philbin died on Saturday. Here is a tribute to his career.

Credit: KHSLPublished
Colleagues react to Regis Philbin's death [Video]

Colleagues react to Regis Philbin's death

San Diego reporters and entertainment icons remembered Regis Philbin on Saturday following the TV icon's death.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:16Published
Regis Philbin visits ABC 10News studios in 2018 [Video]

Regis Philbin visits ABC 10News studios in 2018

Regis Philbin, the long-time talk show host who holds the Guiness Book world record for most hours on television, returned to his roots in 2018 with a visit to 10News.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Regis Philbin Dead at 88

 Regis Philbin has died ... TMZ has learned. The iconic TV host, actor, singer and all-around media personality who was once dubbed "the hardest working man in...
TMZ.com

Regis Philbin, Iconic Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Host and TV Personality, Dies at 88: Report
TIME


Tweets about this