Phoebe Bridgers Travels to Ireland to Hang Out with Paul Mescal! Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal are sparking romance rumors! The 25-year-old musician traveled to Ireland to hang out with the 24-year-old Normal People actor, Metro reports. On Thursday (July 23), Paul and Phoebe were spotted having brunch at the Lemon Leaf Cafe in Kinsale, County Cork. Over the past few months, Paul and Phoebe have [...] 👓 View full article

