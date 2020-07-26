Global  
 

Phoebe Bridgers Travels to Ireland to Hang Out with Paul Mescal!

Just Jared Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal are sparking romance rumors! The 25-year-old musician traveled to Ireland to hang out with the 24-year-old Normal People actor, Metro reports. On Thursday (July 23), Paul and Phoebe were spotted having brunch at the Lemon Leaf Cafe in Kinsale, County Cork. Over the past few months, Paul and Phoebe have [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: A breakfast date? Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers spotted together in Ireland

A breakfast date? Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers spotted together in Ireland 01:22

 Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers have been spotted together in Ireland after the American singer reportedly flew in to Ireland to meet up with the 'Normal People' star.

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers spotted together in Ireland
