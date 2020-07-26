Aditya Narayan: Didn't know it was the final time I was singing in a Sushant Singh Rajput film Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Aditya Narayan returned as a Bollywood playback singer after seven years, to record a song for Dil Bechara. He says he never imagined this was the last time he would be singing in a Sushant Singh Rajput film.



Aditya, who sang "Mera naam Kizie" composed by AR Rahman, recalled: "One day I got a call from AR Rahman's studio and... 👓 View full article

