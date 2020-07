Reagan Foundation Demands Trump and RNC Stop Using Reagan In Their Fundraising Efforts Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute has demanded that the Trump campaign stop using Ronald Reagan's name and likeness in their fundraisers. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute has demanded that the Trump campaign stop using Ronald Reagan's name and likeness in their fundraisers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Pat Kelly 🏳️‍🌈 RT @PhilipRucker: The Ronald Reagan Foundation demands the Trump campaign quit using Reagan’s image and likeness in Trump’s reelection camp… 4 seconds ago