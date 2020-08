Chace Crawford Wears a Face Mask While on a Coffee Run Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Chace Crawford is staying safe during his day out! The 35-year-old Gossip Girl alum wore a face mask while picking up an iced coffee on Friday afternoon (July 24) in Los Feliz, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chace Crawford Chace showed off his biceps in a blue T-shirt and green shorts paired [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Chace Crawford stays safe while picking up an iced coffee in Los Feliz: https://t.co/gVRK3gQdHO 1 week ago Gospel Music Chace Crawford Wears a Face Mask While on a Coffee Run 1 week ago La Casa Dei Sogni Chace Crawford Wears a Face Mask While on a Coffee Run https://t.co/MxMTmZBzCm via @JustJared 1 week ago JustJared.com Chace Crawford stays safe while picking up an iced coffee in Los Feliz: https://t.co/gVRK3gQdHO 1 week ago