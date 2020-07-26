Global  
 

Kiefer Sutherland Stars in 'The Fugitive' on Quibi - Watch the Trailer!

Just Jared Sunday, 26 July 2020
Kiefer Sutherland is back in action! The 53-year-old actor stars alongside Boyd Holbrook in the upcoming crime action series The Fugitive heading to Quibi next month. The Fugitive is “an update of the beloved 1960s TV series and its 1993 film adaptation, stars Sutherland as Detective Clay Bryce, a cop in pursuit of Mike Ferro [...]
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: The Fugitive Trailer - Kiefer Sutherland, Boyd Holbrook

The Fugitive Trailer - Kiefer Sutherland, Boyd Holbrook 01:58

 The Fugitive Trailer - synopsis: Kiefer Sutherland (24) and Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) star in this edge-of-your-seat crime thriller from the creator of Most Dangerous Game and co-executive producer of Prison Break, in which an innocent man on the run, desperate to clear his name, is chased through Los...

