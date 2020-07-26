Kiefer Sutherland Stars in 'The Fugitive' on Quibi - Watch the Trailer!
Sunday, 26 July 2020 () Kiefer Sutherland is back in action! The 53-year-old actor stars alongside Boyd Holbrook in the upcoming crime action series The Fugitive heading to Quibi next month. The Fugitive is “an update of the beloved 1960s TV series and its 1993 film adaptation, stars Sutherland as Detective Clay Bryce, a cop in pursuit of Mike Ferro [...]
The Fugitive Trailer - synopsis: Kiefer Sutherland (24) and Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) star in this edge-of-your-seat crime thriller from the creator of Most Dangerous Game and co-executive producer of Prison Break, in which an innocent man on the run, desperate to clear his name, is chased through Los...
