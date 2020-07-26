Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kargil Diwas: Bollywood celebrities hail the bravery of Indian soldiers

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to pay tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war, as the nation observed 21st anniversary of the conflict. The Indian armed forces had defeated the Pakistan army in Kargil in July 1999. Since then this day is being celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.

"Saluting...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sand artists pay tribute to Kargil heroes

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sand artists pay tribute to Kargil heroes 01:24

 Sand artist from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. They made a sand art to pay tribute to the brave soldiers, who lost their lives during the Kargil war. The country is celebrating the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Pak was on high grounds, still…’: PM Modi recalls valour of jawans on Kargil Vijay Diwas [Video]

‘Pak was on high grounds, still…’: PM Modi recalls valour of jawans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

On 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the valour of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil War. In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, PM Modi criticised Pakistan and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:23Published
PM Modi pays tribute to the heroes of Kargil war on Mann ki Baat | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi pays tribute to the heroes of Kargil war on Mann ki Baat | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to the heroes of Kargil war on his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat. Kargil Diwas is celebrated every year, marking the day the Indian Army recaptured..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:22Published
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sacrifice of soldiers always serve as source of inspiration, says Rajnath Singh [Video]

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sacrifice of soldiers always serve as source of inspiration, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' at National War Memorial. He wished the countrymen on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this