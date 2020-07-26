Kargil Diwas: Bollywood celebrities hail the bravery of Indian soldiers
Sunday, 26 July 2020 () Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to pay tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war, as the nation observed 21st anniversary of the conflict. The Indian armed forces had defeated the Pakistan army in Kargil in July 1999. Since then this day is being celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.
Sand artist from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. They made a sand art to pay tribute to the brave soldiers, who lost their lives during the Kargil war. The country is celebrating the...
On 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the valour of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil War. In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, PM Modi criticised Pakistan and..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to the heroes of Kargil war on his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat. Kargil Diwas is celebrated every year, marking the day the Indian Army recaptured..
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' at National War Memorial. He wished the countrymen on..