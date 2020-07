CNN’s Bakari Sellers: Tributes to John Lewis from People Like Mitch McConnell ‘Ring Hollow’ Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

As the cable networks covered Lewis' funeral procession live Sunday morning, CNN's *Bakari Sellers* took a moment to criticize "hollow" words of tribute to Lewis from some notable Republicans. 👓 View full article

