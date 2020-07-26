Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kathy Lee Gifford, celebrities pay tribute to TV icon Regis Philbin, who died at 88

Christian Post Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Kathie Lee Gifford and other celebrities paid tribute to longtime TV host Regis Philbin, who died of natural causes Friday night, just over a month before his 89th birthday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KHSL - Published
News video: Regis Philbin dead at 88

Regis Philbin dead at 88

 TV star Regis Philbin died on Saturday. Here is a tribute to his career.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88 [Video]

Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88

Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88 A statement released by his family revealed that Philbin died of "natural causes" on Friday. Philbin Family Statement, via 'People' Philbin Family..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published
Colleagues react to Regis Philbin's death [Video]

Colleagues react to Regis Philbin's death

San Diego reporters and entertainment icons remembered Regis Philbin on Saturday following the TV icon's death.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:16Published
Prolific TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88 [Video]

Prolific TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88

[NFA] Regis Philbin, the legendary TV host, has died at the age of 88, People magazine said on Saturday, citing a statement by his family. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:01Published

Related news from verified sources

'Live!' Hosts Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Pay Tribute to Regis Philbin

 Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, the current hosts of Live!, are speaking out in a joint statement to pay tribute to former host Regis Philbin. The TV icon passed...
Just Jared


Tweets about this