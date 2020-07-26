|
Kathy Lee Gifford, celebrities pay tribute to TV icon Regis Philbin, who died at 88
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Kathie Lee Gifford and other celebrities paid tribute to longtime TV host Regis Philbin, who died of natural causes Friday night, just over a month before his 89th birthday.
Regis Philbin dead at 88
TV star Regis Philbin died on Saturday. Here is a tribute to his career.
Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88
Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88 A statement released by his family revealed that Philbin died of "natural causes" on Friday. Philbin Family Statement, via 'People' Philbin Family..
Colleagues react to Regis Philbin's death
San Diego reporters and entertainment icons remembered Regis Philbin on Saturday following the TV icon's death.
Prolific TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88
[NFA] Regis Philbin, the legendary TV host, has died at the age of 88, People magazine said on Saturday, citing a statement by his family. Colette Luke has more.
