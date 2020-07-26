Kathy Lee Gifford, celebrities pay tribute to TV icon Regis Philbin, who died at 88

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88



Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88 A statement released by his family revealed that Philbin died of "natural causes" on Friday. Philbin Family Statement, via 'People' Philbin Family.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:18 Published 23 hours ago Colleagues react to Regis Philbin's death



San Diego reporters and entertainment icons remembered Regis Philbin on Saturday following the TV icon's death. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 03:16 Published 1 day ago Prolific TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88



[NFA] Regis Philbin, the legendary TV host, has died at the age of 88, People magazine said on Saturday, citing a statement by his family. Colette Luke has more. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:01 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources 'Live!' Hosts Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Pay Tribute to Regis Philbin Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, the current hosts of Live!, are speaking out in a joint statement to pay tribute to former host Regis Philbin. The TV icon passed...

Just Jared 1 day ago





