JustJared.com Netflix's 10 most-watched movies in July have been revealed (and a lot of these movies are pretty surprising, inclu… https://t.co/jDloHaSNLa 1 hour ago 💋Z. LaBarca An Infamous Box Office Bomb Is Now One Of Netflix’s Most-Watched Movies https://t.co/8W9I57a2Rf 3 hours ago Miss P😈 RT @mrkeepitonlock: Bruh... “The Platform” on Netflix is one of the most MINDFUCKED movies I’ve ever watched 5 hours ago Rachel❤️Benedict Cumberbatch Fan😍❤👌 RT @duskybatfishgrl: oh and #TheGrinch consistently made the top ten most watched movies on Netflix in US in the past several weeks. in mid… 5 hours ago Mike Haskoor Netflix's Top 10 Most Watched Movies + Shows: Our Reviews, Updated Daily https://t.co/5glOoBlep2 via @decider 6 hours ago Meh RT @Clay_Staub: In celebration of the great @netflix news that DEVIL’S GATE is moving up through the top ten movies most watched I’d like t… 14 hours ago moviespick 🔴 10 most watched movies on Netlfix 😎 Link here https://t.co/zLWU2ox8Cz and in the Bio.↖️ https://t.co/3dcVDYJfPs 16 hours ago Charmed Life Films RT @momentsoffilm: The 30 million of you who haven’t watched ‘The Irishman’ yet should get on that, it’s a masterpiece. ~ What can we learn… 20 hours ago