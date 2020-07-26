Joey King Confirms 'The Kissing Booth 3' Is Happening!
Sunday, 26 July 2020 () It’s finally official – a third movie in The Kissing Booth franchise is on the way and Joey King confirmed that it has ALREADY BEEN FILMED! The 20-year-old actress was joined by her co-stars Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Meganne Young to announce the exciting news during a Fan Fest live stream [...]
Joey King, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Meganne Young of 'The Kissing Booth 2' tell Teen Vogue their “first” everything! From first red carpet jitters to their first time on set, the cast of ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ are open books. Whose first celebrity...
The cast of The Kissing Booth 2 take the ultimate friendship test. Whether they'e giving each other heartwarming compliments and sharing their first impressions of each other, this cast proves you can..
Get ready to embrace summer with the release of Netflix's "The Kissing Booth 2" on July 24. While chatting with ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman, co-stars and real-life BFFs Joey King and Joel..