Joey King Confirms 'The Kissing Booth 3' Is Happening!

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
It’s finally official – a third movie in The Kissing Booth franchise is on the way and Joey King confirmed that it has ALREADY BEEN FILMED! The 20-year-old actress was joined by her co-stars Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Meganne Young to announce the exciting news during a Fan Fest live stream [...]
