Watch: SkinnyFromThe9 Gets Shot, Kanye West Asks For Help, Doja Cat Gets COVID-19 + Biz Markie Hospitalized Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on a slew of topics including SkinnyFromThe9 getting shot, Kanye West seeking medical help, Doja Cat dealing with COVID-19 and Biz Markie being hospitalized for weeks. Watch and comment below!



The post Watch: SkinnyFromThe9 Gets Shot, Kanye West Asks For Help, Doja Cat Gets COVID-19 + Biz Markie Hospitalized appeared first on . The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on a slew of topics including SkinnyFromThe9 getting shot, Kanye West seeking medical help, Doja Cat dealing with COVID-19 and Biz Markie being hospitalized for weeks. Watch and comment below!The post Watch: SkinnyFromThe9 Gets Shot, Kanye West Asks For Help, Doja Cat Gets COVID-19 + Biz Markie Hospitalized appeared first on . 👓 View full article