Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Receive Greek Passports After Officially Becoming Citizens
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Tom Hanks is now officially a Greek citizen! Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis revealed the big news over the weekend on his Instagram account as he posed with the actor, Rita Wilson and his own wife, Mareva Grabowski. During the meeting, Kryiakos handed passports and other naturalization documents to Tom and Rita, who were both given [...]
