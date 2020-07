Jordana Brewster Enjoys a Day Out with New Boyfriend Mason Morfit Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Jordana Brewster is spending the afternoon with her new boyfriend! The 40-year-old actress and Mason Morfit enjoyed a day out in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon (July 25). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jordana Brewster For their outing, Jordana and Mason, who is the President and Chief Investment Officer of ValueAct Capital, first [...] 👓 View full article