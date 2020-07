Composer Alan Menken Joins The EGOT Club With Daytime Emmy Win! Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Congrats to Alan Menken! The iconic songwriter has just won a competitive Emmy and acquired EGOT status! Alan won his first competitive Emmy for best original song in a children’s, young adult or animated program at the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday (July 26) for Disney Channel’s Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventures with the song, “Waiting [...] 👓 View full article