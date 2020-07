WATCH: Phillies Mascot Does The Wave By Himself at Baseball Game – ‘Heartbreaking (And Kind Of Hilarious)’ Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A viral video shows the Phillie Phanatic trying to rally cardboard "fans" in a nearly empty stadium during the Phillies' game against the Miami Marlins. A viral video shows the Phillie Phanatic trying to rally cardboard "fans" in a nearly empty stadium during the Phillies' game against the Miami Marlins. 👓 View full article