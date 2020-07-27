Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Look: La La, Vida Guerra, Tiny + Angela Simmons Join The Black + White Challenge

SOHH Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Look: La La, Vida Guerra, Tiny + Angela Simmons Join The Black + White ChallengeVixen Vida Guerra, Angela Simmons, Tiny, La La Anthony and more high-profile women are getting in on the trending topics. Social media erupted Sunday with slews of powerful ladies embracing a Black & White challenge. Look and comment below! “Happy Sunday!!!! Black&white challenge accepted… @damarisdiaztv your turn 😘” -Vida Guerra’s Instagram

The post Look: La La, Vida Guerra, Tiny + Angela Simmons Join The Black + White Challenge appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

White BLM Protester Murdered In Front Of His Black Quadruple-Amputee Fiancee [Video]

White BLM Protester Murdered In Front Of His Black Quadruple-Amputee Fiancee

An armed Texas protester was shot dead at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Austin Saturday night. According to Newser, a car drove into the crowd of demonstrators, then the driver apparently..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Ugh, these flip flops are 'the dress' all over again [Video]

Ugh, these flip flops are 'the dress' all over again

In 2015, a photo of a dresstook the internet by storm.In a now-deleted post, a Tumblr usernamed swiked asked a simple question: Is thisdress white and gold or black and blue?.To date, it’s such a..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:15Published
Dozens rally for end to Black on Black youth violence, call for more 'tough love' from parents [Video]

Dozens rally for end to Black on Black youth violence, call for more 'tough love' from parents

Concerned parents took to the streets of Montbello. It was a small march with a powerful message.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:53Published

Tweets about this