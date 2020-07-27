Watch: Nick Cannon Puts Himself In George Floyd’s Position W/ Woke Sunday Words: “Let Us Not Be Distracted From Our Mission”
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Hollywood actor Nick Cannon is still speaking out days after getting fired from ViacomCBS. The hip-hop veteran has come forward this weekend to dish out some emotional words from a throwback clip he released following the murder of unarmed Black man George Floyd. Watch and comment below! “LET’S NOT BE DISTRACTED FROM OUR MISSION #Flashback […]
The post Watch: Nick Cannon Puts Himself In George Floyd’s Position W/ Woke Sunday Words: “Let Us Not Be Distracted From Our Mission” appeared first on .