Nas, Ghostface Killah + Raekwon Remember Regis Philbin W/ A Couple Unforgettable Hip-Hop Moments: “What A Great Brother”

SOHH Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Nas, Ghostface Killah + Raekwon Remember Regis Philbin W/ A Couple Unforgettable Hip-Hop Moments: “What A Great Brother”New York rappers Nas and Ghostface Killah are keeping the memory of TV icon Regis Philbin alive. The hip-hop veterans went online this weekend to pay homage to the late Big Apple icon following his publicized death. Nas and Ghostface Remember Regis On Sunday, Nas went to his Instagram page with some throwback Regis gold. […]

The post Nas, Ghostface Killah + Raekwon Remember Regis Philbin W/ A Couple Unforgettable Hip-Hop Moments: "What A Great Brother" appeared first on .
Video Credit: KHSL - Published
News video: Regis Philbin dead at 88

Regis Philbin dead at 88

 TV star Regis Philbin died on Saturday. Here is a tribute to his career.

