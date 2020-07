Police Release Footage of Spencer Grammer's Alleged Slasher Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Kelsey Grammer's daughter was hospitalized with a cut to her arm after she and her friend tried to break up an altercation at a restaurant in New York City's East Village. 👓 View full article

