Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fat Joe Shares Legendary Throwback Biz Markie Footage: “I Met Him When I Was A Teenager”

SOHH Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Fat Joe Shares Legendary Throwback Biz Markie Footage: “I Met Him When I Was A Teenager”New York rapper Fat Joe is really pulling for a safe Biz Markie recovery. The hip-hop veteran went online this weekend to send more prayers and thoughts to the rap icon following reports about his hospitalization for a serious illness. Fat Joe Shares A Throwback Biz Markie Clip On Sunday, Joey Crack went to Instagram […]

The post Fat Joe Shares Legendary Throwback Biz Markie Footage: “I Met Him When I Was A Teenager” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this