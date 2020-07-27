|
Nupur Sanon pens a lovely note for her sister and birthday girl Kriti Sanon
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Actress Kriti Sanon, who turned a year older on Monday, has received a cute birthday wish from younger sister Nupur.
Nupur posted a boomerang video on Instagram in which Kriti is plants a kiss on her younger sister's cheek.
"Happiest birthday my love, my life, my everything! You only and only deserve the best things in...
