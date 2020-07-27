Carlos Santana Shares Beautiful Peter Green Tribute Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The two shared 'Black Magic Woman'...



*Carlos Santana* has shared a beautiful tribute to fellow guitar great *Peter Green*.



The British legend passed away at the weekend, sparking a global wave of tributes to the Fleetwood Mac founder.



A true blues luminary, his love for the form was matched to a supreme emotional touch, resulting in a unique style.



Hugely influential, Peter Green wrote blues staple 'Black Magic Woman', something Carlos Santana turned into something of a theme song.



Carlos Santana wrote an emotional farewell to his British peer, something that moved from a discussion of the blues to the glories of Peter Green's mother's cooking.



It ends: "See you in eternity hall..."



[CITE: https://developers.facebook.com/carlossantana/posts/10158057235161359]



Dearest MR Peter Green We know you, B B King and Otis Rush are sharing living tales of wonderment I cherish and...



Posted by Carlos Santana on Saturday, July 25, 2020



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

The two shared 'Black Magic Woman'...*Carlos Santana* has shared a beautiful tribute to fellow guitar great *Peter Green*.The British legend passed away at the weekend, sparking a global wave of tributes to the Fleetwood Mac founder.A true blues luminary, his love for the form was matched to a supreme emotional touch, resulting in a unique style.Hugely influential, Peter Green wrote blues staple 'Black Magic Woman', something Carlos Santana turned into something of a theme song.Carlos Santana wrote an emotional farewell to his British peer, something that moved from a discussion of the blues to the glories of Peter Green's mother's cooking.It ends: "See you in eternity hall..."[CITE: https://developers.facebook.com/carlossantana/posts/10158057235161359]Dearest MR Peter Green We know you, B B King and Otis Rush are sharing living tales of wonderment I cherish and...Posted by Carlos Santana on Saturday, July 25, 2020Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mick Fleetwood pays tribute to Peter Green



Mick Fleetwood has paid tribute to Peter Green, who died in his sleep aged 73 over the weekend. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:02 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this beppekin RT @ClashMagazine: Carlos Santana shares a beautiful salute to Peter Green - it moves from the meaning of the blues, to the glories of fami… 1 hour ago CLASH Carlos Santana shares a beautiful salute to Peter Green - it moves from the meaning of the blues, to the glories of… https://t.co/lZwGmD5Iix 1 hour ago