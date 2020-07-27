Global  
 

Dr. Dre Returns To Instagram For First Time Since May W/ Powerful Colin Kaepernick Kneeling Moment: “Defiant”

SOHH Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Dr. Dre Returns To Instagram For First Time Since May W/ Powerful Colin Kaepernick Kneeling Moment: “Defiant”West Coast rap icon Dr. Dre is out here making statements. The hip-hop veteran returned to social media this past weekend for the first time since May 2020 with an epic moment hanging out with NFL free agent and Black Lives Matter activist Colin Kaepenrick. Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick Heading into Monday, the Doc […]

The post Dr. Dre Returns To Instagram For First Time Since May W/ Powerful Colin Kaepernick Kneeling Moment: “Defiant” appeared first on .
