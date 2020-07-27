Rubi Rose Roasted After Trying To Cuff Rapper DDG Following Lil Tjay Comments But Then Getting Played By Him: “I’m Single As A MF” Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Vixen Rubi Rose is catching all types of Internet fades right now. Social media has come forward to unload on the popular model following her proclamation of dating YouTube personality and rap artist DDG. Rubi Rose Gets Trolled Over the past few hours, Twitter has ignited with non-stop memes and trolls aimed at Rose. The […]



The post Rubi Rose Roasted After Trying To Cuff Rapper DDG Following Lil Tjay Comments But Then Getting Played By Him: “I’m Single As A MF” appeared first on . Vixen Rubi Rose is catching all types of Internet fades right now. Social media has come forward to unload on the popular model following her proclamation of dating YouTube personality and rap artist DDG. Rubi Rose Gets Trolled Over the past few hours, Twitter has ignited with non-stop memes and trolls aimed at Rose. The […]The post Rubi Rose Roasted After Trying To Cuff Rapper DDG Following Lil Tjay Comments But Then Getting Played By Him: “I’m Single As A MF” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SOHH Rubi Rose Roasted After Trying To Cuff Rapper DDG Following Lil Tjay Comments But Then Getting Played By Him: "I'm… https://t.co/jHp1AoW7L8 40 minutes ago