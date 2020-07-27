SSR death case: Police rules out foul play

Monday, 27 July 2020 () Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide in June 14 is being investigated by the Mumbai police. While over 30 people have already been interrogated, the cops have now received the viscera report of the actor. According to a Times Now report, the Mumbai Police has ruled out any foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The police are now awaiting the stomach wash report and nail sample report from the forensic department. Earlier, post-mortem report stated that Sushant passed away due to suffocation, asphyxia.
In a big success for forces in the valley, an underground terror hideout of Lashkar-e-Taiba was busted in Shopian. J&K police along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles and 178 BN CRPF launched a search operation..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:10Published
Mumbai police's investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is continuing. Maharashtra's Home minister briefed the media about the latest developments in the case. Anil Deshmukh revealed..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:27Published
Filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, actress Kangana Ranaut and film director Karan Johar's manager have been summoned by Maharashtra Police in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "If needed Karan Johar can also be..