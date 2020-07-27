Watch: Halle Berry Looks Nothing Close To 53 In New Beach Pic + Bikini Skateboarding Clip – “Sometimes You Have To Say F**k It + Just Do It!” Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Hollywood actress Halle Berry is making the best out of a hot summer. The Academy Award winner went online this past weekend to share a sneak peek at her swimsuit goals at the age of 53 and to deliver a motivational message to her fans. Watch and comment below! “Sometimes you have to say f*ck […]



Hollywood actress Halle Berry is making the best out of a hot summer. The Academy Award winner went online this past weekend to share a sneak peek at her swimsuit goals at the age of 53 and to deliver a motivational message to her fans. Watch and comment below! "Sometimes you have to say f*ck […]

