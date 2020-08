"The French Dispatch" - cast: Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Saoirse Ronan, Henry Winkler, Bob Balab Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Release date :* TBA 2020

*Synopsis :* "The French Dispatch" brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in ... 👓 View full article

