Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sandra Bullock Celebrates Her Birthday with an A-List Birthday Gathering

Just Jared Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Sandra Bullock celebrated her birthday on Sunday (July 26), where she turned 56 years old, with a socially distant birthday party! Jennifer Aniston posted a selfie, taken by Sandra, of the birthday bash! All of the attendees are in masks to help mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has taken over the world [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Husband absolutely botches surprise birthday dinner

Husband absolutely botches surprise birthday dinner 01:38

 You’ve heard of husbands forgettingtheir anniversaries, but how about ahusband who intentionally pretendedto forget his wife’s birthday for fun.A Reddit user by the name KissanKissai shared themarriage blunder on the subreddit Today I F***ed Up.“I decided, being the idiot I am, to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Chimpanzee at Hyderabad zoo gets 'birthday card' as she turns 34 [Video]

Watch: Chimpanzee at Hyderabad zoo gets 'birthday card' as she turns 34

Nehru Zoological Park celebrated 34th birthday of a Chimpanzee on July 15 in Hyderabad. The popular female Chimpanzee is named 'Suzi.' The authorities presented a birthday card to the 34-year-old..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
Tibetans-in-exile distribute masks, sanitizers to celebrate Dalai Lama's 85th birthday [Video]

Tibetans-in-exile distribute masks, sanitizers to celebrate Dalai Lama's 85th birthday

Tibetans-in-exile in north Indian celebrated the 85th birthday of their spiritual leader Dalai Lama on July 06. Local Tibetan NGOs, monks and others from Tibetan community gathered on the main mall..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published
12-year-old “Birthday Lawn Bandit” surprises kids in quarantine [Video]

12-year-old “Birthday Lawn Bandit” surprises kids in quarantine

“It’s all about making a difference in the world that we live in today,” said Nicky Christopher.The 12-year-old goes by “Birthday Lawn Bandit,” though he can be found stealthily giving..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:35Published

Tweets about this

chasingstars21

Marissa RT @people: Sandra Bullock Celebrates 56th Birthday with Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and More​ https://t.co/fb0OH4W5vD 9 minutes ago

SDE302

WW2 RT @JustJared: Sandra Bullock had a "properly distanced" birthday party with some A-list friends! Check out the photo and see who was there… 38 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Sandra Bullock Celebrates Her Birthday with an A-List Birthday Gathering https://t.co/LsOJsV8SUE 55 minutes ago