BoycottBollywood.in RT @boycottbollywo7: For Ayushmann Khurrana, Parvez Khan will always be a special human being. #ActionDirector #Andhadhun #AyushmannKhurra… 37 minutes ago BoycottBollywood.in For Ayushmann Khurrana, Parvez Khan will always be a special human being. #ActionDirector #Andhadhun… https://t.co/7pODqnXs33 39 minutes ago Opoyi Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who had worked with Director Parvez Khan in the film ‘Andhadhun’, took to social media to… https://t.co/VA7j9DS4C6 5 hours ago Sunil Warrier RT @cinemaazi: Action director Parvez Khan died on Monday (27 July) after a massive heart attack. He was 55. Khan contributed to stunt work… 12 hours ago Cinemaazi Action director Parvez Khan died on Monday (27 July) after a massive heart attack. He was 55. Khan contributed to s… https://t.co/iONQIFjVgb 12 hours ago Shaik Younus RT @Bollyhungama: #AndhaDhun action director #ParvezKhan passes away at 55 after a heart attack https://t.co/8Pc5OCogK4 12 hours ago Koimoi.com #AyushmannKhurrana Remembers Andhadhun's Action Director #ParvezKhan, Recollects Time Spent With Him @ayushmannk… https://t.co/A2fAJHPfot 13 hours ago Bangalore Mirror We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic and… https://t.co/zQoTzWRUMm 13 hours ago