The Manchester vocalist worked with Primal Scream, A Certain Ratio...



Manchester vocalist *Denise Johnson* has died.



News of her passing spread across social media a few hours ago, with fellow vocalist and close friend Rowetta confirming the news.







Sad sad news today

I have so many great memories of Denise from when we were young.

We just used to sing & laugh like naughty schoolgirls all the time.

A great loss to Manchester and music.

My condolences to her family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ykNsjPMxmD



— Rowetta (@Rowetta) July 27, 2020



A stalwart of UK soul, she worked with Primal Scream on their 'Screamdelica' classic 'Don't Fight It, Feel It'.



A noted collaborator, Denise Johnson appeared on a string of seminal cuts, including work by Electronic, A Certain Ratio, and more.



Tributes are pouring in for the much-loved singer.







RIP Denise. No one person has sung on so many of my favourite records ever. Including this one. What desperately sad news https://t.co/wsm0EGZe4c



— Sonic Cathedral (@soniccathedral) July 27, 2020







I cant believe the news that Denise Johnson has passed -Her voice sews so many memories together in many contexts - but most of all she gave the best hugs -but you can hear that cant you ? xxxx pic.twitter.com/jHptOaLF6p



— 808 State (@state808) July 27, 2020







Very sad news love and prayers to Denise’s family and loved ones. Rest in Power Denise Johnson x pic.twitter.com/qsAKN6yqL1



— simone marie (@simonemarie4) July 27, 2020







So sad to hear of the sudden passing of Primal Screams Denise Johnson. Life is so delicate. Her voice on 'Don't fight it feel it' was one of the defining moments of Acid House X https://t.co/SaDb6b1oOS



— The Electric Disco (@electricdisco) July 27, 2020







Writing this with tears in my eyes



I’m absolutely heartbroken about Denise Johnson passing away, she was an amazing person, a brilliant singer, and a great friend, her love for music and making people happy was infectious, and her laugh always brought joy



Love you Denise pic.twitter.com/HkMC166G3G



— Steve Kelly (@steve6978) July 27, 2020



Photo *via.*



