Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
Denise Johnson death: Singer with Primal Scream dies aged 53
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Denise Johnson death: Singer with Primal Scream dies aged 53
Monday, 27 July 2020 (
1 day ago
)
Singer was planning to release her debut solo album later this year
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Primal Scream singer Denise Johnson dies suddenly aged 53
Denise Johnson, a singer best known for her performance on Primal Scream's 1991 album Screamadelica, has died.
Daily Record
20 hours ago
Primal Scream share ‘precious memories’ of singer Denise Johnson
Primal Scream have paid tribute to Manchester-born singer Denise Johnson.
Belfast Telegraph
18 hours ago
Also reported by •
BBC News
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Coronavirus disease 2019
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
Democratic Party
Hong Kong
Portland, Oregon
Xinhua News Agency
Emmy Award
Facebook
Stuart Broad
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Democrats
Federal
Nadler
Watchmen
Attorney General
MacKenzie Scott
WORTH WATCHING
George Clooney joins Joe Biden fundraiser with virtual Barack Obama chat
Trump defends hydroxychloroquine, viral video
Tear gas fired as Portland protests continue
Olivia Colman and Jodie Comer score Emmy nominations